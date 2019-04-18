Mixtape #147

Sendung am Freitag, 19.4.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

The Comet Is Coming Birth Of Creation Trust In The Life Force Of The Deep Mystery (Impulse!/Universal)

Guts Groove Ma Poule Philantropiques (Heavenly Sweetness/Broken Silence)

Marvin Gaye You‘re The Man You‘re The Man (Motown/Universal)

Jarmo Saari Republic Compassion Soldiers Of Light (JSR/Membran)

Das Kapital La Mer Vive La France (Label Bleu/Broken Silence)

Håkon Kornstad Trio Im Treibhaus Im Treibhaus (Grappa/Galileo MC)

Flying Cakes Gentlemen Don’t Run 19 Ways To Rain (Double Moon/in-akustik)

Maria Grand Isis Magdalena (Biophilia Records/biophiliarecords.bandcamp.com)

Golek-Heine-Roelofs High 5 Flight Of The Ant (Kululush Records/davidgolekmusic.com/html/about.php?psi=30)

Joshua Redman Quartet Vast Come What May (Nonesuch/Warner)