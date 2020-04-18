Mixtape #160

Sendung vom Freitag, 17.4.2020, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Tom Misch/Yussef Dayes Nightrider What Kinda Music (Blue Note/Universal)

HOWES3 Nonian Moving Forward (Deep Matter/The Orchard)

Kurt Elling/Danilo Perez Stays Secrets Are The Best Stories (Edition/Membran)

Henri Texier Cinecitta Chance (Label Bleu/Broken SIlence)

Shabaka & The Ancestors You‘ve Been Called We Are Sent Here By History (Impulse!/Universal)

Kandace Springs Pearls The Women Who Raised Me (Blue Note/Universal)

Carla Bley Beautiful Telephones, Part 1 Life Goes On (ECM/Universal)

John Scofield Hullo Bolinas Swallow Tales (ECM/Universal)

Myriam Alter For Louise It Takes Two (enja/edel)

Lee Konitz & Jimmy Giuffre Palo Alto Lee Konitz Meets Jimmy Giuffre (Verve/Universal)