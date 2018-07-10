Mixtape #136

Sendung am Freitag, 13.7.2018, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

John Coltrane Untitled Original 11386 Both Directions At Once (Impulse!/Universal)

Boz Scaggs Rock And Stick Out Of The Blues (Concord/Universal)

David Ward Jesus Hollywood Violet Gold + Rose (Golden Future/Membran)

Max Mutzke Regulate Colors (Sony)

Kamasi Washington Fists of Fury Heaven & Earth (Young Turks/Indigo)

Fabien Mary Octet Autumn Mélodie Left Arm Blues (Jazz & People/Harmonia Mundi)

Jamie Saft Quartet Words & Deeds Blue Dreams (Rare Noise/Cargo)

Onyx Collective FDR Drive Lower East Suite (Big Dada/Groove Attack)

Thelonious Monk Friday The 13th The Thelonious Monk Orchestra (Riverside/Universal)