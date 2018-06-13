Mixtape #135

Sendung am Freitag, 15.6.2018, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Marcus Miller No Limit Laid Black (Blue Note/Universal)

Angelique Kidjo Born Under Punches Born Under Punches (Kravenworks)

Sudan Archives Nont For Sale Sink (Stones Throw/Groove Attack)

Tawiah Dirty Water Recreate (Deluxe) (Lima Liwo)

Cristina Branco Eu Por Engomar Branco (Universal)

Duo Lit Ich habe vom Meer geträumt Das ist Deine Zeit … und die läuft (Fuhrwerk)

Simon Below Quartet Late Mate Wailing Wind’s Story (Double Moon/in-akustik)

Volker Engelberth Purple Prismatic Colours (Unit/Membran)

Rolf Kühn Impulse Yellow & Blue (MPS/edel)

Paolo Fresu Devil Quartet Carpe Diem Carpe Diem (Tuk Music/edel)

Black Thought vs. 9th Wonder Thank You Streams Of Thought, Vol. 1 (Human Re Sources)