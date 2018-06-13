Mixtape #135

Sendung am Freitag, 15.6.2018, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Marcus Miller No Limit Laid Black (Blue Note/Universal)
Angelique Kidjo Born Under Punches Born Under Punches (Kravenworks)
Sudan Archives Nont For Sale Sink (Stones Throw/Groove Attack)
Tawiah Dirty Water Recreate (Deluxe) (Lima Liwo)
Cristina Branco Eu Por Engomar Branco (Universal)
Duo Lit Ich habe vom Meer geträumt Das ist Deine Zeit … und die läuft (Fuhrwerk)
Simon Below Quartet Late Mate Wailing Wind’s Story (Double Moon/in-akustik)
Volker Engelberth Purple Prismatic Colours (Unit/Membran)
Rolf Kühn Impulse Yellow & Blue (MPS/edel)
Paolo Fresu Devil Quartet Carpe Diem Carpe Diem (Tuk Music/edel)
Black Thought vs. 9th Wonder Thank You Streams Of Thought, Vol. 1 (Human Re Sources)