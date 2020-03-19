Mixtape #159

Sendung am Freitag, 20.3.2020, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Lakecia Benjamin Om Shanti Pursuance: The Coltranes (Ropeadope/Good ToGo)
Robert Cray This Man That’s What I Heard (Thirty Tigers/The Orchard)
Vula Viel What’s Not Enough About That? What’s Not Enough About That? (vulaviel.bandcamp.com)
Oded Tzur Here Be Dragons Here Be Dragons (ECM/Universal)
Avishai Cohen Teardrop Big Vicious (ECM/Universal)
Alexej Malakhau Zeitgefangener Leiblich (Double Moon/in-akustik)
Klaus Heidenreich Quartett Spaces Spaces (KLAENG Records/klaengrecords.de)
Web Web & Joy Denalane Two Faces Lost Worshippers (Compost/Good ToGo)
Fat Freddy’s Drop OneFourteen Special Edition Part 1 (The Drop/Indigo)

Text
Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 19. Mrz 2020 um 08:29 Uhr unter Mixtape

