Mixtape #159

Sendung am Freitag, 20.3.2020, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Lakecia Benjamin Om Shanti Pursuance: The Coltranes (Ropeadope/Good ToGo)

Robert Cray This Man That’s What I Heard (Thirty Tigers/The Orchard)

Vula Viel What’s Not Enough About That? What’s Not Enough About That? (vulaviel.bandcamp.com)

Oded Tzur Here Be Dragons Here Be Dragons (ECM/Universal)

Avishai Cohen Teardrop Big Vicious (ECM/Universal)

Alexej Malakhau Zeitgefangener Leiblich (Double Moon/in-akustik)

Klaus Heidenreich Quartett Spaces Spaces (KLAENG Records/klaengrecords.de)

Web Web & Joy Denalane Two Faces Lost Worshippers (Compost/Good ToGo)

Fat Freddy’s Drop OneFourteen Special Edition Part 1 (The Drop/Indigo)