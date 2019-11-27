Mixtape #156

Sendung am Freitag, 29.11.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Kris Davis Certain Cells Diatom Ribbons (Pyroclastic/The Orchard)
Meshell Ndegeocello True Vine True Vine (Datum)
Marcus King Wildflowers & Wine Wildflowers & Wine (Fantasy/Universal)
North Mississippi Allstars Up And Rolling Up And Rolling (New West Records/Rough Trade)
Jim Beard & Jon Herrington Gaucho Chunks And Chairknobs (Jazzline/Good ToGo)
Expressway Sketches Baku Surfin’ The Day, Lovin’ The Night (KLAENG Records/klaengrecords.de)
Shake Stew So He Spoke Gris Gris (Traumton/Indigo)
Bill Laurance & WDR Big Band Swagtimes Live At The Philharmonie (Jazzline/Good ToGo)
Jeff Goldblum & Fiona Apple Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Shouldn’t Be Telling You This (Decca/Universal)
Rebecca Trescher Where We Go Where We Go (enja/edel)

Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 27. Nov 2019

  • Heft 131, November 2019 – Januar 2020, ab 29.10. am Kiosk

Ausgabe 131

