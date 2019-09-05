Sendung am Freitag, 6.9.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Michael Kiwanuka You Ain’t The Problem KIWANUKA (Universal)
Miles Davis The Maze Rubberband Of Life (Warner)
Avishai Cohen New York 90’s Arvoles (Sunnyside/Good ToGo)
Sirocco Saxophone Quartet feat. Frederik Köster Comecar de Novo Levante (Traumton/Indigo)
Laura Jurd Companion Species Jumping Back, Stepping In (Edition/Membran)
Julia Kadel Trio Verwicklungen Kaskaden (MPS/edel)
Daniel Erdmann’s Velvet Revolution La Tigresse Won’t Put No Flag Out (BMC/Galileo MC)
Bastien Lallemant Danser Les Filles Danser Les Filles (Zamora)
Bryony Jarman-Pinto Sun Kissed Cage And Aviary (Tru Thoughts/Groove Attack)
Koma Saxo Port Koma Koma Saxo (WeJazz/Groove Attack)