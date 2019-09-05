Jazz thing Mixape #153

Sendung am Freitag, 6.9.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Michael Kiwanuka You Ain’t The Problem KIWANUKA (Universal)
Miles Davis The Maze Rubberband Of Life (Warner)
Avishai Cohen New York 90’s Arvoles (Sunnyside/Good ToGo)
Sirocco Saxophone Quartet feat. Frederik Köster Comecar de Novo Levante (Traumton/Indigo)
Laura Jurd Companion Species Jumping Back, Stepping In (Edition/Membran)
Julia Kadel Trio Verwicklungen Kaskaden (MPS/edel)
Daniel Erdmann’s Velvet Revolution La Tigresse Won’t Put No Flag Out (BMC/Galileo MC)
Bastien Lallemant Danser Les Filles Danser Les Filles (Zamora)
Bryony Jarman-Pinto Sun Kissed Cage And Aviary (Tru Thoughts/Groove Attack)
Koma Saxo Port Koma Koma Saxo (WeJazz/Groove Attack)

Text
Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 05. Sep 2019 um 11:54 Uhr unter Mixtape

Navigation: Weitere Artikel und Kommentare

  • Heft 130, September/Oktober 2019, ab 29.8. am Kiosk

Ausgabe 130

Neues

Jazzthing.tv

Mehr…

Newsletter




Rubriken

Screenshot zum Video

Jazz thing finden und kaufen

Einzelhändler finden...
Abonnieren