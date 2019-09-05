Sendung am Freitag, 6.9.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Michael Kiwanuka You Ain’t The Problem KIWANUKA (Universal)

Miles Davis The Maze Rubberband Of Life (Warner)

Avishai Cohen New York 90’s Arvoles (Sunnyside/Good ToGo)

Sirocco Saxophone Quartet feat. Frederik Köster Comecar de Novo Levante (Traumton/Indigo)

Laura Jurd Companion Species Jumping Back, Stepping In (Edition/Membran)

Julia Kadel Trio Verwicklungen Kaskaden (MPS/edel)

Daniel Erdmann’s Velvet Revolution La Tigresse Won’t Put No Flag Out (BMC/Galileo MC)

Bastien Lallemant Danser Les Filles Danser Les Filles (Zamora)

Bryony Jarman-Pinto Sun Kissed Cage And Aviary (Tru Thoughts/Groove Attack)

Koma Saxo Port Koma Koma Saxo (WeJazz/Groove Attack)