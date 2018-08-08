Mixtape #137

Sendung am Freitag, 10.8.2018, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
The Royal Krunk Orchestra Sybil’s Blues Get It How You Live (Ropeadope/downloads.ropeadope.com)
Buddy Guy The Blues Is Alive And Well The Blues Is Alive And Well (Silvertone/Sony)
Jarmo Saari Republic Creole Wedding Helsinki Mavericks EP (JSR/The Orchard)
Aline Frazao Peit ta Segura Dentro da Chuva (Jazzhaus/in-akustik)
Michael Simon Mountain Song Asian Connection (NBT Records)
Edward Simon Triangle Sorrows & Triumphs (Sunnyside/Good ToGo)
Max Clouth Clan Kirwani Kamaloka (L+R/Bellaphon)
Daniel Erdmann & Christophe Marguet A Pleasant Serenity Three Roads Home (Das Kapital/NRW)
Henning Sieverts Symmethree Twenty One Aerea (Pirouet/NRW)
LBT Arpeggione Way Up in the Blue (enja/Soulfood)