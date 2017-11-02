Mixtape #127

Sendung am Freitag, 3.11.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM
Mario Rom’s Interzone Air Of The Moment Truth Is Simple To Consume (Traumton/Indigo)
Cécile McLorin Salvant You‘re My Thrill Dreams And Daggers (Mack Avenue/in-akustik)
Céline Rudolph & Lionel Loueke C‘est Un Love Song Obsession (Obsessions/Membran)
Kammerer Orköster Meditationsblues Senf (Double Moon/in-akustik)
Lisbeth Quartett 5.3 There Is Only Make (Traumton/Indigo)
Joe Henry Climb Thrum (Anti/Groove Attack)
Kinga Glyk Freedom Dream (Warner)
Erika Stucky I Do Papito (Traumton/Indigo)
Phil’s Music Laboratory Story Of Squares And Points Repetitive Mind (Phase To Phase)
