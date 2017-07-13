Mixtape #123

Sendung am Freitag, 14.7.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Santana When I Look Into Your Eyes Welcome (CBS/Sony)

DeJohnette/Scofield/Medeski/Grenadier Hudson Hudson (Motéma/Rough Trade)

Tony Allen Politely A Tribute To Art Blakey (Blue Note/Universal)

Colin Steele Quartet The Umbrellas Of Shibuya Diving For Pearls (Marina/Indigo)

Ferenc Snétberger Kek Kerek i (ECM/Universal)

Jean-Paul Bourelly Queen Of The Earth Kiss The Sky (JP Got Mangos/bourelly.com)

Stanton Moore Java With You In Mind (Mascot/Rough Trade)

Evensanne Still What If (Berthold/Harmonia Mundi)

Tin Men And The Telephone Autonomous Weapons Furie (This Is Saf/ tinmenandthetelephone.com)

Hornstrom Optimistic Dark (Challenge/in-akustik)