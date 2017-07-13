psychische Gesundheitspolitik in den USA https://deutschpillen.com/ Rezept Drogenkonsum während der Schwangerschaft

Mixtape #123

Sendung am Freitag, 14.7.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Santana When I Look Into Your Eyes Welcome (CBS/Sony)
DeJohnette/Scofield/Medeski/Grenadier Hudson Hudson (Motéma/Rough Trade)
Tony Allen Politely A Tribute To Art Blakey (Blue Note/Universal)
Colin Steele Quartet The Umbrellas Of Shibuya Diving For Pearls (Marina/Indigo)
Ferenc Snétberger Kek Kerek i (ECM/Universal)
Jean-Paul Bourelly Queen Of The Earth Kiss The Sky (JP Got Mangos/bourelly.com)
Stanton Moore Java With You In Mind (Mascot/Rough Trade)
Evensanne Still What If (Berthold/Harmonia Mundi)
Tin Men And The Telephone Autonomous Weapons Furie (This Is Saf/ tinmenandthetelephone.com)
Hornstrom Optimistic Dark (Challenge/in-akustik)

Text
Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 13. Jul 2017 um 04:00 Uhr unter Mixtape
Trackback URL: https://www.jazzthing.de/new-media/mixtape/mixtape-123/trackback/

Kommentieren

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *

*

Du kannst folgende HTML-Tags benutzen: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

Abonnieren: Benachrichtigung bei neuen Kommentaren
oder ohne Kommentar abonnieren.

Navigation: Weitere Artikel und Kommentare

Ausgabe 119

Jazzthing.tv

Mehr…

Neues

Newsletter




Rubriken

Deine Jazz thing finden und kaufen

Nächsten Einzelhändler finden...
Jetzt abonnieren