Mixtape #125

Sendung am Freitag, 8.9.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Lizz Wright Southern Nights Grace (Concord/Universal)

Trio Da Kali & Kronos Quartet Eh Ya Ye Ladilikan (World Circuit/Indigo)

radio.string.quartet Echoes In Between Silence (Jazzland/edel)

Philipp Gerschlauer & David Fiuczynski Last Chance Mikrojazz (Rare Noise/Cargo)

VIRTA About To Fly Hurmos (Svart Records/virta.bandcamp.com)

Jarmo Saari Republic The Jungle Republic (Rockadillo/www.rockadillo.fi)

Antibalas Gold Rush Where The Gods Are In Peace (Daptone/Groove Attack)

A Common Wonder The Sixth Superstition The Sixth Superstition (amerigo.bandcamp.com/album/a-common-wonder-the-sixth-superstition)

Three Fall feat. Melane Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That Four (ACT/edel)

Dianne Reeves Nine Light Up The Night – Live In Marciac (Concord/Universal)