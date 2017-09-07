psychische Gesundheitspolitik in den USA https://deutschpillen.com/ Rezept Drogenkonsum während der Schwangerschaft

Mixtape #125

Sendung am Freitag, 8.9.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Lizz Wright Southern Nights Grace (Concord/Universal)
Trio Da Kali & Kronos Quartet Eh Ya Ye Ladilikan (World Circuit/Indigo)
radio.string.quartet Echoes In Between Silence (Jazzland/edel)
Philipp Gerschlauer & David Fiuczynski Last Chance Mikrojazz (Rare Noise/Cargo)
VIRTA About To Fly Hurmos (Svart Records/virta.bandcamp.com)
Jarmo Saari Republic The Jungle Republic (Rockadillo/www.rockadillo.fi)
Antibalas Gold Rush Where The Gods Are In Peace (Daptone/Groove Attack)
A Common Wonder The Sixth Superstition The Sixth Superstition (amerigo.bandcamp.com/album/a-common-wonder-the-sixth-superstition)
Three Fall feat. Melane Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That Four (ACT/edel)
Dianne Reeves Nine Light Up The Night – Live In Marciac (Concord/Universal)

Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 07. Sep 2017 um 05:09 Uhr unter Mixtape
