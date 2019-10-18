Scott Kinsey, weithin bekannt als einer der virtuosesten Keyboarder seiner Generation, ist auch einer der führenden Interpreten von Joe Zawinuls reichhaltigem musikalischen Erbe. Als Musical Director der Zawinul Legacy Band hat Kinsey viele eindrucksvolle Auftritte im Spirit von Joe Zawinuls wegweisender Arbeit mit Weather Report und dem Zawinul Syndicate hingelegt. Gerade hat er einen zweiten Titel aus seinem Album „We Speak Luniwaz“ auf YouTube veröffentlicht. Ohren auf für seine Interpretation von „Black Market“:

Widely known as one of the most skilled keyboard players of his generation, Scott Kinsey is also one of the foremost interpreters of Joe Zawinul’s rich musical legacy. As musical director of the Zawinul Legacy Band, Kinsey has delivered electrifying performances in celebration of Zawinul’s groundbreaking work with Weather Report and the Zawinul Syndicate. He just released a second track from his album „We Speak Luniwaz“ on YouTube – enjoy!