Mixtape #161
Sendung vom Freitag, 15.5.2020, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Michael Olatuja Soki Lagos Pepper Soup (Whirlwind Recordings/Indigo)
Omer Avital Shabazi Qantar: New York Paradox (Jazz & People/Harmonia Mundi)
Chip Wickham Double Cross Blue To Red (Lovemonk/Good ToGo)
Hendrika Entzian + Marble Marble (Traumton/Indigo)
John Scofield Radio Swallow Tales (ECM/Universal)
AuB Doggerland AuB (Edition/Membran)
Otis Sandsjö Tremendoce Y-Otis 2 (WeJazz/Good ToGo)
Tony Allen NEPA NEPA (Wrasse/Harmonia Mundi)
Lettuce Mr. Dynamite Resonate (RoundHill/Membran)
The Jakob Manz Project Eyes Of Crystals Natural Energy (ACT/edel)
Loren Oden Galaxies My Heart, My Love (Linear Labs)