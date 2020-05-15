Mixtape #161

Sendung vom Freitag, 15.5.2020, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Michael Olatuja Soki Lagos Pepper Soup (Whirlwind Recordings/Indigo)

Omer Avital Shabazi Qantar: New York Paradox (Jazz & People/Harmonia Mundi)

Chip Wickham Double Cross Blue To Red (Lovemonk/Good ToGo)

Hendrika Entzian + Marble Marble (Traumton/Indigo)

John Scofield Radio Swallow Tales (ECM/Universal)

AuB Doggerland AuB (Edition/Membran)

Otis Sandsjö Tremendoce Y-Otis 2 (WeJazz/Good ToGo)

Tony Allen NEPA NEPA (Wrasse/Harmonia Mundi)

Lettuce Mr. Dynamite Resonate (RoundHill/Membran)

The Jakob Manz Project Eyes Of Crystals Natural Energy (ACT/edel)

Loren Oden Galaxies My Heart, My Love (Linear Labs)