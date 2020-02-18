Mixtape #158

Sendung am Freitag, 21.2.2020, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Wolfgang Haffner Tango Cordoba Kind Of Tango (ACT/edel)

Simon Oslender Warehouse About Time (Leopard/Good ToGo)

Matti Klein Seraya Blues Soul Trio (Shuffle Shack/Membran)

Marcus King No Pain El Dorado (Fantasy/Universal)

Lettuce Love Is Too Strong Elevate (Lettuce Records/The Orchard)

Moses Boyd Shades Of You Dark Matter (Exodus/Membran)

Gil Scott-Heron I‘m New Here We‘re New Again (XL Recordings/Indigo)

Pat Metheny From This Place From This Place (Nonesuch/Warner)

Hans Anselm Big Band Prisma Liquid Circle (Double Moon/in-akustik)

Timo Lassy African Rumble Big Brass – Live In Helsinki (MustHaveJazz/Membran)