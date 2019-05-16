Mixtape #149

Sendung am Freitag, 17.5.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Philip Bailey Billy Jack Love Will Find A Way (Verve/Universal)

Theo Croker Understand Yourself Star People Nation (OKeh/Sony)

Snarky Puppy Embossed Immigrance (GroundUp/Membran)

Ezra Collective People Saved You Can’t Steal My Joy (Enter The Jungle/Membran)

The Stance Brothers Salute Olli Ahvenlahti Minor Minor Single (We Jazz/Groove Attack)

Mavis Staples Change We Get By (Anti/Indigo)

JJ Cale Tell Daddy Stay Around (Because/Universal)

Flat Earth Society Graveyard Scuba Untitled #0 (Igloo/Broken Silence)

Tobias Meinhart Berlin People Berlin People (Sunnyside/Good ToGo)

Ziv Ravitz The Dragon No Man Is An Island (o-tone/edel)

Or Bareket Reginia 33 (Yellowbird/edel)