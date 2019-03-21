Mixtape #146

Sendung am Freitag, 22.3.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Durand Jones & The Indications Morning In America American Love Call (Dead Oceans/Cargo)
Bobby Sparks II Stono River Schizophrenia (Leopard/Good ToGo)
Tensei Ask Them feat. Yaw & Najite Olokun Prophecy Constellate (Tokyo Dawn/tensei.bandcamp.com/album/constellate)
GURLS Oui Run Boy, Run (Grappa/Galileo MC)
Hanna Paulsberg Concept & Magnus Broo Little Big Saxophone Daughter Of The Sun (Odin/Broken Silence)
Hedvig Mollestad Trio Beastie, Beastie Smells Funny (Rune Grammofon/Cargo)
Marilyn Mazur’s Shamania Crawl Out & Shine Shamania (Hubtone/Cargo)
The Cinematic Orchestra A Promise (feat. Heidi Vogel) To Believe (Ninja Tune/ Rough Trade)
Joachim Kühn Lost Thoughts Melodic Ornette Coleman – Piano Works XIII (ACT/edel)
Vanessa Rubin Reveries Do Come True (The Dream Is You) The Dream Is You: Sings Tadd Dameron (Nibur Records)
Fazer Pop Up Nadi (Squama/fazercamp.bandcamp.com/album/nadi-2)