Mixtape #146

Sendung am Freitag, 22.3.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Durand Jones & The Indications Morning In America American Love Call (Dead Oceans/Cargo)

Bobby Sparks II Stono River Schizophrenia (Leopard/Good ToGo)

Tensei Ask Them feat. Yaw & Najite Olokun Prophecy Constellate (Tokyo Dawn/tensei.bandcamp.com/album/constellate)

GURLS Oui Run Boy, Run (Grappa/Galileo MC)

Hanna Paulsberg Concept & Magnus Broo Little Big Saxophone Daughter Of The Sun (Odin/Broken Silence)

Hedvig Mollestad Trio Beastie, Beastie Smells Funny (Rune Grammofon/Cargo)

Marilyn Mazur’s Shamania Crawl Out & Shine Shamania (Hubtone/Cargo)

The Cinematic Orchestra A Promise (feat. Heidi Vogel) To Believe (Ninja Tune/ Rough Trade)

Joachim Kühn Lost Thoughts Melodic Ornette Coleman – Piano Works XIII (ACT/edel)

Vanessa Rubin Reveries Do Come True (The Dream Is You) The Dream Is You: Sings Tadd Dameron (Nibur Records)

Fazer Pop Up Nadi (Squama/fazercamp.bandcamp.com/album/nadi-2)