Mixtape #141

Sendung am Freitag, 30.11.2018, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Miles Davis Rubberband Rubberband EP (Warner)
Miles Davis feat. Ledisi Rubberband Of Life (Amerigo Gazaway Mix) Rubberband EP (Warner)
The RH Factor Bull!!!t Distractions (Verve/Universal)
Sun Dew This Secret Cay This Secret Cay (Heartcore)
Florian Weber From Cousteau’s Point Of View Lucent Waters (ECM/Universal)
Birgitta Flick Quartet Yellow Room Color Studies (Double Moon/in-akustik)
Janning Trumann 6 King Of Nowhere Rise Beyond (Tangible Music/in-akustik)
Nubiyan Twist feat. Nick Richards Tell It To Me Slowly Single (Strut)
Y-Bayani And Baby Naa & Their Band Of Enlightenment, Reason And Love Asembo Ara Amba Bitteschön Philophon, Vol. 1 (Philophon)
Franco Ambrosetti Un Uomo Disabitato The Nearness Of You (Unit/Membran)
Clara Haberkamp I Capitulate Neon Hill (Traumton/Indigo)

Text
Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 28. Nov 2018 um 18:54 Uhr unter Mixtape

