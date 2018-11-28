Mixtape #141

Sendung am Freitag, 30.11.2018, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Miles Davis Rubberband Rubberband EP (Warner)

Miles Davis feat. Ledisi Rubberband Of Life (Amerigo Gazaway Mix) Rubberband EP (Warner)

The RH Factor Bull!!!t Distractions (Verve/Universal)

Sun Dew This Secret Cay This Secret Cay (Heartcore)

Florian Weber From Cousteau’s Point Of View Lucent Waters (ECM/Universal)

Birgitta Flick Quartet Yellow Room Color Studies (Double Moon/in-akustik)

Janning Trumann 6 King Of Nowhere Rise Beyond (Tangible Music/in-akustik)

Nubiyan Twist feat. Nick Richards Tell It To Me Slowly Single (Strut)

Y-Bayani And Baby Naa & Their Band Of Enlightenment, Reason And Love Asembo Ara Amba Bitteschön Philophon, Vol. 1 (Philophon)

Franco Ambrosetti Un Uomo Disabitato The Nearness Of You (Unit/Membran)

Clara Haberkamp I Capitulate Neon Hill (Traumton/Indigo)