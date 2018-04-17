Mixtape #133

Sendung am Freitag, 20.4.2018, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Timo Lassy Q&A Moves (MustHaveJazz/Membran)
Sly & Robbie meet Nils Petter Molvær Norwegian Swordfish Nordub (OKeh/Sony)
Ramon Valle Te Extrano (Dancing With My Mother) The Time Is Now (In+Out/in-akustik)
Marike van Dijk feat. Jeff Taylor It Swell The Stereography Project (Hert/Membran)
Shake Stew Get Up Eight Rise And Rise Again (Traumton/Indigo)
Solly Sebotso Rampoka I‘m Not Here To Hunt Rabbits (Piranha/Indigo)
Walter Wolfman Washington Lost Mind My Future Is My Past (Anti/Indigo)
Larry Goldings/Peter Bernstein/Bill Stewart Don’t Ever Call Me Again Toy Tunes (Pirouet/NRW)
Jazzrausch Bigband How We Were Living The Mirror Suite (JRBB/jazzrauschbigband.de)

Text
Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 17. Apr 2018 um 19:45 Uhr unter Mixtape

