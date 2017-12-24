ELBJAZZ 2018

Mixtape #129

Sendung am Freitag, 29.12.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Frederik Köster Prolog Homeward Bound Suite (Traumton/Indigo)
Guy One Estre (Philophon/Groove Attack)
Sly5thAve Let Me Ride Invisible Man (TruThoughts/Groove Attack)
Dave Liebman Loft Dance Drum Ode (ECM/Universal)
Vijay Iyer Wake Far From Over (ECM/Universal)
Matthew Stevens Our Reunion Preverbal (matthewstevens.bandcamp.com)
Offshore Preen Preen (KLAENG Records/klaengrecords.de)
Christian Lillingers GRUND Welt Am Draht COR (Plaist Records/Soulfood)
Triebwerk Hornung Sticheleien Triebwerk Hornung (Unit Reocrds/Hofa)
Saz‘Iso Tana At Least Wave Your Handkercheif At Me (Glitterbeat/Indigo)

Text
Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 24. Dez 2017 um 04:43 Uhr unter Mixtape

