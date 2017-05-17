Mixtape # 121

Sendung am Freitag, 19.5.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Oumou Sangaré Djoukourou Mogoya (No Format/Universal)

Ulita Knaus Quantum Physics of Love Love In This Time (MustHaveJazz/Membran)

Sophia Kennedy A Bug On A Rug In A Building Sophia Kennedy (Pampa/Rough Trade)

The Heliocentrics The Sunshine Makers The Sunshine Makers OST (Soundway/Indigo)

Denys Baptiste Ascent The Late Trane (Edition/Membran)

Nils Wogram Root 70 Starting From Zero Luxury Habits (nWog/edel)

Ryan Carinaux & RaKalam Bob Moses Forest Spirits Opportunity For Unity (HipJazz/Galileo MC)

Randy Ingram & Drew Gress Away The Wandering (Sunnyside/Delta)

Ahmad Jamal Marseille Marseille (Jazz Village/Harmonia Mundi)

Avishai Cohen Will I Die Miss? Cross My Palm With Silver (ECM/Universal)