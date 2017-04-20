Mixtape #120

Sendung am Freitag, 21.4.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM
Don Bryant How Do I Get There? Don’t Give Up On Love (Fat Possum/Al!ve)
Don Antonio Alma Don Antonio (Santeria Records/Rough Trade)
Dominic Miller Water Silent Light (ECM/Universal)
Niels Klein Tubes & Wires Perpetual Waves Life In Times Of The Big Crunch (Traumton/Indigo)
Christoph Beck Sykpe Reflections (Double Moon/in-akustik)
Daniel Humair Ira Seasoning (Intuition/in-akustik)
Colin Stetson In The Clinches All This I Do For Glory (52Hz/Indigo)
China Moses Running Nightintales (MPS/edel)
Tanika Charles Soul Run Soul Run (Record Kicks/Groove Attack)
Helge Lien Trio Jasmine Guzuguzu (Ozella/Galileo MC)
The New Richie Beirach Trio Chris‘ s House Gaia (JazzSick/Membran)
Richie Beirach & Gregor Huebner African Heartbeat Live At Birdland New York (ACT/edel)
