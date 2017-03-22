Mixtape #119

Sendung am Freitag, 24.3.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Johnny Guitar Watson Mister Magic At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall (Jazzline/Delta)

Jeb Loy Nichols Don’t Drop Me Country Hustle (City Country City/Indigo)

Tobias Hoffmann Comin Home Baby Blues, Ballads & Britney (KLAENG Records/klaengrecords.de)

Johnny Guitar Watson Ain’t That A Bitch At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall (Jazzline/Delta)

Sebastian Sternal Trio Go Home (Traumton/Indigo)

Max Andrzejewski’s Hütte Full And The Homegrown Organic Gospel Choir (WhyPlayJazz/NRW)

Günter “Baby“ Sommer Inside Outside Shout Le Piccole Cose (Intuition/in-akustik)

Just Another Foundry Stanislaus Bouwer (Double Moon/in-akustik)

Jesse Harris A Matter Of Time Music For Chameleons (Sunnyside/Delta)

Becca Stevens Regina Regina (Ground Up/Membran)

Pascal Schumacher/Maxime Delpierre Drops Drops & Points (Modulating Music/mondaynightproductions.com)