Mixtape #119

Sendung am Freitag, 24.3.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Johnny Guitar Watson Mister Magic At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall (Jazzline/Delta)
Jeb Loy Nichols Don’t Drop Me Country Hustle (City Country City/Indigo)
Tobias Hoffmann Comin Home Baby Blues, Ballads & Britney (KLAENG Records/klaengrecords.de)
Johnny Guitar Watson Ain’t That A Bitch At Onkel Pö’s Carnegie Hall (Jazzline/Delta)
Sebastian Sternal Trio Go Home (Traumton/Indigo)
Max Andrzejewski’s Hütte Full And The Homegrown Organic Gospel Choir (WhyPlayJazz/NRW)
Günter “Baby“ Sommer Inside Outside Shout Le Piccole Cose (Intuition/in-akustik)
Just Another Foundry Stanislaus Bouwer (Double Moon/in-akustik)
Jesse Harris A Matter Of Time Music For Chameleons (Sunnyside/Delta)
Becca Stevens Regina Regina (Ground Up/Membran)
Pascal Schumacher/Maxime Delpierre Drops Drops & Points (Modulating Music/mondaynightproductions.com)

Veröffentlicht am 22. Mrz 2017 um 14:11 Uhr unter Mixtape
Trackback URL: https://www.jazzthing.de/new-media/mixtape/mixtape-119/trackback/

Kommentieren

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *

*

Du kannst folgende HTML-Tags benutzen: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

Abonnieren: Benachrichtigung bei neuen Kommentaren
oder ohne Kommentar abonnieren.

Navigation: Weitere Artikel und Kommentare

Ausgabe 118

Jazzthing.tv

Mehr…

Neues

Newsletter




Rubriken

Deine Jazz thing finden und kaufen

Nächsten Einzelhändler finden...
Jetzt abonnieren