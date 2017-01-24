Mixtape #117

Sendung am Freitag, 27.1.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM
A Tribe Called Quest We The People We Got It From Here … Thank You 4 Your Service (Sony)
Jakob Bro PM Dream Streams (ECM/Universal)
Aaron Neville Orchid In The Storm Apache (Universal)
Ed Motta Hypochondriac’s Dream Perpetual Gateways (MustHaveJazz/Membran)
Rolf Kühn Dexter’s Tune Spotlights (MPS/edel)
Donny McCaslin Faceplant Beyond Now (Motéma/Membran)
Michael Kiwanuka Love & Hate Love & Hate (Universal)
Angelika Niescier & Florian Weber Invaded NYC Five (Intakt/Harmonia Mundi)
Avishai Cohen Quiescence Into The Silence (ECM/Universal)
David Bowie Lazarus Black Star (Sony)
