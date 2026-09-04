238: Jazz thing Mixtape auf ByteFM

Lhasa de Sela „The Living Road“Dieses Mixtape mit Lieblingsstücken von Rokia Traoré über Tom Waits bis Skip James und Neuheiten von Schmid‘s Huhn, Keb Mo oder dem Brainteaser Orchestra widmet die Redaktion ihrem Kollegen und Freund Uli Lemke, der am 1. Juni 2026, kurz vor seinem 75. Geburtstag, gestorben ist.

Playlist #238

für das Jazz thing Mixtape vom Dienstag, 5.9.2026, 14 – 15 Uhr auf ByteFM.

Lhasa de Sela Anywhere On This Road The Living Road (Les Disques Audiogramme/The Orchard)

Cachaito Lopez Tumbanga Cachaito (World Circuit/Warner)

Rokia Traoré N‘gotolén Wanita (Label Bleu/ Indigo)

Keb Mo/Take 6 They Don‘t Make ’em Like They Used To The Breakdown (Concord/Universal)

Skip James Hard Time Killing Floor Blues Today! (Craft/Universal)

Tom Waits Take It With Me Mule Variations (EMI/Universal)

Schmid‘s Huhn Abstract 2 – Affinity Reflections on Hindemith (Musichub)

Brainteaser Orchestra Basham Otis Tonepool Paradox (enja/edel)

Shake Stew Wake Up And Be Gone Single (Traumton/Indigo)

Karl Ivar Riefseth Trio Song For A Good Friend Devotion (Traumton/Indigo)

Weiterführende Links

ByteFM