Mixtape #150

Sendung am Freitag, 1.11.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM
Julia Hülsmann Quartet This Is Not America Not Far From Herre (ECM/Universal)
Terri Lyne Carrington Social Science If Not Now Waiting Game (Motéma/Rough Trade)
Eric Truffaz feat. José James Reflections Lune Rouge (Warner)
Angel Bat Dawid We Are Starzz The Oracle (International Anthem/Indigo)
Maciej Obara Smoggy People Three Crowns (ECM/Universal)
Jo Beyer Halloween ist doof Party (Berthold)
Kwaku Asante Molasses Single (E&M)
LIUN + The Science Fiction Band Sorry Boy Single (Yellowbird/edel)
Michael Kiwanuka Solid Ground KIWANUKA (Polydor/Universal)

Veröffentlicht am 31. Okt 2019

