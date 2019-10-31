Sendung am Freitag, 1.11.2019, 12-13 Uhr @ByteFM

Julia Hülsmann Quartet This Is Not America Not Far From Herre (ECM/Universal)

Terri Lyne Carrington Social Science If Not Now Waiting Game (Motéma/Rough Trade)

Eric Truffaz feat. José James Reflections Lune Rouge (Warner)

Angel Bat Dawid We Are Starzz The Oracle (International Anthem/Indigo)

Maciej Obara Smoggy People Three Crowns (ECM/Universal)

Jo Beyer Halloween ist doof Party (Berthold)

Kwaku Asante Molasses Single (E&M)

LIUN + The Science Fiction Band Sorry Boy Single (Yellowbird/edel)

Michael Kiwanuka Solid Ground KIWANUKA (Polydor/Universal)