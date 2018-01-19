Mixtape #130

Sendung am Freitag, 19.1.2018, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM

Elliot Galvin Red And Yellow The Influencing Machine (Edition Records/Membran)
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz Dat Feelin‘ Chris Dave And The Drumhedz (Blue Note/Universal)
GoGo Penguin Raven A Humdrum Star (Blue Note/Universal)
Oscar Jerome Give Back What You Stole From Me Oscar Jerome (oscarjerome.bandcamp.com)
James Hunter Six I Don’t Wanna Be Without You Whatever It Takes (Daptone/Groove Attack)
Chris Gall Trio Sea Lion Woman Cosmic Playground (GLM/Soulfood)
Christy Doran Leakin Undercurrent (Intuition/in-akustik)
Wes Montgomery Round Midnight In Paris (Resonance/H‘Art)
Fabian Schöne Quartett Cast Off – Leinen Los Cast Off – Leinen Los (Double Moon/in-akustik)

Götz Bühler

Veröffentlicht am 19. Jan 2018 um 06:03 Uhr unter Mixtape

