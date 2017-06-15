Mixtape 122

Sendung am Freitag, 16.6.2017, 12-13 Uhr @byteFM
The Como Mamas Come Out The WIlderness Move Upstairs (Daptone/Groove Attack)
Volker Goetze Quintet African Child Bridges (MustHaveJazz/Membran)
Alemayehu Eshete Alteleyeshegnem 7“ (Philophon)
Cody Chesnutt Image Of Love My Love Divine Degree (One Little Indian/Indigo)
Nils Wülker You Cannot Imagine On (Warner)
Connie Kim Ly Luan Tình Yêu Saigon Supersound (Infracom/Al!ve)
Oded Tzur Quartet Single Mother Translator’s Note (enja/Soulfood)
Linntett Hill Nature (Double Moon/in-akustik)
Louis Sclavis Des Bruits À Tisser Loin Dans Les Terres (Intuition/in-akustik)
Philipp Gropper PHILM Sun Ship (Part 1) Sun Ship (WhyPlayJazz/NRW)
